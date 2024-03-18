JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. This regulation is aimed at easing overcrowding to perform the rituals during Ramadan, which marks the peak Umrah season of the year.



“Permits to perform two or more Umrah pilgrimages will not be issued during the holy month. This move is to ease congestion and provide opportunity for all other pilgrims to perform Umrah in ease and comfort during the holy month,” the ministry said in a statement.



Under the Nusuk application system, if one pilgrim wants to issue a permit for Umrah for the second time during Ramadan, a message will appear stating, “Issuance of the permit failed.” The ministry cited that there are multitudes of benefits for performing Umrah during Ramadan.



While stressing the necessity of getting permit issued from Nusuk application to perform Umrah by the pilgrims, the ministry underlined the importance of their compliance with the allotted slot of time to perform the rituals. There is no option on the Nusuk app to change the Umrah appointment time, but pilgrims can delete their appointment via the app well before the appointment time, and then they can issue a new permit in accordance with the availability, the ministry added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).