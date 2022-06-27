MAKKAH – More than half of the domestic pilgrims will have the facility to travel on board Mashair Train between the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah during the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, Dr. Saed Al-Johani, head of the Coordinating Council of Companies and Establishments for Domestic Pilgrims, said that about 80,000 pilgrims out of a total 150,000 domestic pilgrims would be transported by train during the Hajj season this year.



Al-Johani also spoke about the elaborate arrangements that are being made for the pilgrims at the Holy Sites.



“Open buffets facilities will be resumed at the pilgrims’ camps in Mina, apart from fulfilling the desires of pilgrims regarding the quality of foods. The pilgrims can also benefit from the central kitchens established by the Kidana Company during this year’s Hajj season,” he said.



He added that fresh food can also be prepared in the licensed kitchens in Makkah, and then bring to serve among the pilgrims at the Holy Sites similar to the practice allowed during the Hajj of 2019 before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Addressing a meeting of companies that are tasked to arrange facilities for domestic pilgrims, held at Arafat, Al-Johani said that the advanced tents project is a quantum leap in the pilgrims’ accommodation in Mina.



These tents are considered as hotel rooms in view of the arranged facilities and services, he said while noting that electricity was supplied to the entire areas of the Holy Site of Arafat.



Al-Johani said that arrival trips will be organized to the Holy Sites on 6th, 7th and 8th days of Dhul Hijjah while the departure trip will be on the 13th of the month from the parking areas of Kuday and Prince Miteb in Makkah.



There will be changes in the routes of arrival and departure trips unlike the routes of Hajj in the previous years of Hajj.



It will be possible for pilgrims to perform the Tawaf Al-Ifada, one of the pillars of Hajj, on Dhul Hijjah 10 and 11 in an organized and systematic manner to facilitate trip of Hajj groups to the Haram.



“Those pilgrims who wish to postpone the Tawaf Al-Ifada and perform together with the farewell circumambulation (Tawaf Al-Wida) will also have freedom to do so,” he added.

