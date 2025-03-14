RIYADH — The Makkah Lanterns Festival has returned for its eighth season, bringing Ramadan-themed activities, shopping, and entertainment to the city.

Organized by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, the festival runs from Ramadan 12 to 23 at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center.

Visitors can explore live performances, a children's entertainment area, a marketplace, and a bazaar featuring local artisans and small businesses. Food stalls, cafés, and designated seating areas offer spaces for families to gather.

The festival aims to highlight local culture while also providing a platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).