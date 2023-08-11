KUWAIT - The 32nd edition of the diving revival voyage organized by Kuwait Sea Sports Club is due to kick off on Saturday under sponsorship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Up to 60 young Kuwaitis on board of two dhows will launch the endeavor, holding diverse ceremonies.

Ali Al-Gabandi, the head of the marine heritage at the club, said in a press release that the six-day voyage would feature the two dhows, gifted by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, boarding the young sailors across the Gulf waters.

The latest edition comes after a three-year hiatus due to ramifications of the coronavirus (covid-19).

The "dasha" ceremony when the wooden ships set sail from the shore on Saturday would be followed with the special day for the media on Tuesday and "Al-Gafal" day on Thursday when the ships sail back to the shore.

At core of the activity is revival of the ancestors' hard work and adventures for many of the voyages on the man-made ships in the past aimed at pearling that was a main source for living for many Kuwaitis.

The club started organizing the annual activity in 1986, when the Ministry of Information furnished the participants with five dhows before the late Amir granted two others in 1987 out of his keenness on encouraging the young citizens get involved in such activities that bring to life the national heritage.

The late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad had also donated other ships to the club, enabling it hold the diving ceremony steadily on yearly basis, keeping memories of the old generations engraved in the conscience of the youth.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).