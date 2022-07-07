MAKKAH - In preparation for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, the Jamarat Bridge is geared up to receive more than 300,000 pilgrims per hour. The bridge enables pilgrims to perform the ritual of stoning at three Jamarat pillars in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Stoning pebbles at the Jamarat is the most repeated ritual of Hajj.



The Jamarat Bridge is considered one of the major projects implemented by the Saudi government to ensure the security and comfort of pilgrims during the stoning ritual. It is fully air-conditioned to reduce the impact of scorching sun and soften the atmosphere, in addition to stationing cold water taps along the pathways.



The high tech Jamarat Bridge was built at a cost of more than SR4.2 billion and it consists of five floors with a height of 13 meters for each floor. The Jamarat Bridge is 950 meters long with a capacity to accommodate 120,000 pilgrims per hour on each floor.



There are about 226 environmentally friendly electric vehicles on the Jamarat Bridge to transport and serve pilgrims, as these will be available inside the bridge building and the areas connected to it.



The technical, engineering and professional facilities that are being made available during the Hajj contribute to the pilgrims receiving the finest services that reflect the excellence and uniqueness of Saudi Arabia's reception of the guests of God.



Meanwhile, Eng. Osama Al-Hujaili, deputy head of the Presidency for the affairs of grouping and crowd management, said that 36 prayer areas have been designated for the grouping of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque. These include four areas on the ground floor and nine on the first floor. There will be six prayer areas on the first floor of the Expanded Area, four each on the extension of the ground floor, and in the basement, in addition to six on the rooftop, and three on the mas’a (area for ritual of sai’ between Safa and Marwa), he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).