Arar: The Jadidat Arar border crossing in the Northern Border Region offers customs, passport, health, and various other services around the clock to cater to Umrah performers and visitors coming by land from the Republic of Iraq.

The services are offered under the supervision of the Governor of the Northern Border Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.



Since the start of February, the crossing has received more than 52,000 Umrah performers and travelers from Iraq. The crossing’s service system is dedicated to speeding up all procedures for Umrah performers, providing a range of medical, preventive, and awareness services. In addition, more than 100 volunteers took part in organizing the services, assisting the elderly and disabled, and ensuring meals were provided.



Upon their arrival at the crossing, travelers arriving from Iraq were quick to commend the exceptional integrated services and facilities they encountered. They expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as HRH the Crown Prince, for the remarkable level of comprehensive care provided by numerous government and service agencies involved in Hajj affairs.