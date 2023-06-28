JEDDAH — As the ritual of standing on Mount of Mercy (Jabal Al-Rahma) in Arafat ends, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, pilgrims have started their journey toward Muzdalifah by walking across the world’s longest pedestrian path.



The pilgrims set off to their third destination through the walkway that connects the Holy Sites and extends from the Mount of Mercy area with the Holy Site of Arafat to the Holy Site of Mina, passing through Muzdalifah, as they will complete the Hajj rituals in Muzdalifah by spending the night and sleeping there.



The longest pedestrian path in the world that witnesses annually during the Hajj season the largest human traffic in the world, includes four lanes with a total length of more than 25 km.



The length of the 1st road is 5,100 linear meters, the 2nd is 7,580 linear meters, the 3rd is 7,556 linear meters, and the 4th is 4,620 linear meters.



The project was designed with the best international standards, which ensure that it will be used as required and easily during the movement of pilgrims between The Holy Sites.



The road was implemented and designed according to the highest engineering standards.



The walkway is paved by installing interlocking tiles, in addition to the presence of chairs on its sides so that the pilgrims could sit and rest.



The walkway is surrounded by 500 spherical concrete barriers to prevent the entry of vehicles.



It is worth mentioning that the longest walkway in the world is not only distinguished by its length, but also by its design that preserves the environment.



It is illuminated by high-tech lighting poles, and (LED) searchlights that are very bright.



At the same time their costs are low compared to regular lighting, as well as they are characterized by low gas emissions so as not to harm the environment.



To reduce the temperatures in the hot weather for the pilgrims, water mist poles are placed around the walkway.



This is in addition to marble stations (mashrabiyas) for drinking water, and the installation of umbrellas to protect them from the sun.



Reducing the temperature in the walkways also included coating the asphalt that reduces heat, even on the roads leading to the Jamarat facility.



The Director General of the Holy Sites and Seasons said earlier that the coating will contribute to reducing temperatures from 20 to 15 degrees Celsius.



Pilgrims with special needs also receive great care in the walkway, as it contains a special passage for them.



This passage is built with the aim of facilitating the performance of their rituals, and helping them move around the Holy Sites without any difficulties or dangers that threaten their safety.



The longest pedestrian path also includes about 57 guiding boards to guide pilgrims as they pass through the Holy Sites.



When the pilgrims arrive at Muzdalifah, after leaving Arafat, they must spend the night there, where they perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers together in a short form. It is not permissible to shorten the Maghrib prayer.



The pilgrims will start collecting pebbles for stoning Satan at Jamarat in Mina. They will stay in Muzdalifah until Tuesday morning on the day of Eid Al-Adha, then return to Mina and start the stoning ritual.

