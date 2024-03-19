Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has launched its much-anticipated Step Challenge this Ramadan through the Global Village award-winning mobile app.

The Step Challenge invites visitors to engage in the challenge while exploring Global Village’s unique attractions and experiences.

Participants can activate the challenge exclusively upon entering Global Village to begin their step-counting journey.

Upon completion of 10,000 steps during a single visit, participants will be automatically added to a weekly prize draw and winners will be announced every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan through social media channels and website.

Prizes await lucky winners, including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple Watch, and Samsung Watch.

Global Village welcomes visitors from 6 pm-2 pm every day during the holy month of Ramadan.

