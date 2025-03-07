ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled a month-long programme of cultural events, activities, and workshops for Ramadan 2025, offering residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the traditions and spirit of the holy month.

As part of its commitment to preserving and promoting Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage while fostering creativity and community engagement, DCT Abu Dhabi has curated a diverse programme that highlights the emirate’s traditions, arts, literature, and culinary heritage. Whether through immersive storytelling, thought-provoking discussions, or hands-on workshops, these events enable visitors to connect with the essence of Ramadan in meaningful and memorable ways.

Among the heritage-focused events, Al Ain Oasis will host Ramadan’s Harees every Friday, reviving the tradition of preparing and distributing Harees, a staple Emirati dish. Visitors can learn about its cultural significance and preparation methods while enjoying this dish, which was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2023.

Meanwhile, Before Suhoor at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa will offer a blend of cultural entertainment and interactive experiences every weekend until 15th March. The evenings will feature themed nights showcasing Emirati, Syrian, Pakistani, and Iraqi music and dance, as well as a range of traditional games such as chess and Carrom.

At Al Jahili Fort, the Traditional Games Championships from 12th to 15th March will celebrate Emirati heritage through individual and group games, public challenges, and educational workshops, with prizes for competition winners.

In Al Dhafra, Ramadan at Al Dhafra Fort on 11th and 12th March will bring together the community for iftar gatherings, panel discussions, children’s activities, and a contest highlighting traditional Emirati attire.

Meanwhile, Ramadan Nights at Heritage Village, running from 14th to 21st March, will provide a deep dive into UAE heritage through interactive entertainment, workshops, and culinary experiences.

In addition to heritage activities, the programme features several community events aimed at fostering togetherness. Ramadan at Al Hosn, from 8th to 23rd March, will offer a nostalgic glimpse into Abu Dhabi’s past with Majalis Ramadan gatherings, retail stalls, workshops, and entertainment suitable for all ages.

A special session at the Cultural Foundation on 8th March will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Salon Al Multaqa literary platform, featuring a discussion with Nujoom Al-Ghanem and Asma Al-Mutawa.

On 15th March, The Prophetic Etiquette discussion at Zayed Central Library will explore etiquette values from the Prophet’s biography, led by author Dr. Ghosna Al-Amri in an exclusive women’s session.

Another panel discussion, The Language of the Qur’an and Early Arab Beliefs, will take place at the Cultural Foundation on 20th March, with Dr. Nizar Qublan and Reem Al-Kamali examining the linguistic and philosophical aspects of the Qur’an.

For those looking for a lively and interactive experience, Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat will return from 15th to 25th March. This modern community gathering will blend arcade and board games, live performances, art installations, and creative workshops.

Poetry and storytelling will also feature in the Ramadan programme, including Al Ain in the Memory of its People on 14th March at ZOI Café, celebrating World Poetry Day with Mohammed Al-Neyadi, Al-Hath Al-Kuwaiti, and Sheikha Al-Jaberi.

Additionally, Ramadan Islamic Philosophy Talks at Louvre Abu Dhabi on 8th and 15th March will explore the influence of Islamic thought on global narratives. Held in collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi Institute, these discussions will be introduced by traditional Hakawati storytelling performances, reviving the oral heritage of the Islamic world.

Moreover, the literary session with author Dr. Omar Al Amiri, hosted by MAKTABA on 13th March, will explore his journey as a writer and highlight the pivotal role of reading in shaping his career as a short story author and novelist.

Creative workshops will further enhance the Ramadan experience. Suhour wa Fanoon, a series of artist-led workshops by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, will encourage artistic exploration and self-expression.

On 13th March, artist Khalid Al Banna will lead a monoprinting workshop at the Cultural Foundation, where participants can experiment with layering colours and textures to create unique prints.

On 18th March, calligraphy artist Diaa Allam will guide a session on abstract Arabic calligraphy, allowing participants to explore expressive lettering styles.

Meanwhile, on 20th March, artist Asma Belhamar will conduct a workshop on abstract architectural drawing, combining structured techniques with freehand expression to explore the relationship between space and form.



