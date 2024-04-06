DUBAI - Heading into the final weekend of Ramadan, residents and visitors to Dubai can soak in the warmth and unique ambience that the season heralds through a whole host of beautiful experiences organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

From spectacular fireworks displays and awe-inspiring light projection shows, to Iftars and Suhoors served in unforgettable settings, bustling night markets and community events that further enrich the spirit of oneness that the emirate embodies, there are endless ways to make it a Ramadan weekend to remember.

Gift options galore

Incredible deals across an array of brands and retailers are to be had for those hunting for the perfect Eid gifts and fashion, and everything else that is needed to cater to guests at home. Home essentials, tech gadgets, fashion, beauty, kiddie items, and gifts can be found in malls and retail districts across Dubai at great prices, and it’s the last chance to grab special Ramadan limited-edition collections at retailers such as Stella McCartney, Faces and Aldo, which are available for just a few more days. Dubai Jewellery Group is offering amazing deals until 14 April, such as a free gift with every purchase and half payback offers so that shoppers come away with experiences to treasure for a lifetime.

Fireworks and festive lights

Magnificent lighting shows will capture the true essence of the season over three nights this weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall, promising the perfect ambience for friends and families of all ages in the final weekend of Ramadan. A perfect spot to enjoy get-togethers all evening, visitors can make full use of the pleasant evening temperatures and take in the seafront views and festive community atmosphere as they browse stalls set up by local artisans. As a fitting finale, spectacular fireworks will light up the skies at 10pm, Friday through Sunday.

Spreading the festive cheer, special illuminations around the city are sure to make for lasting memories, as colourful displays light up iconic buildings and neighbourhoods everywhere.

The Shared Light Festival, part of Ramadan Reflections, will spread a festive glow from 8pm to 2.30am, with stunning projections at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Al Habai Mosque and the Grand Jumeirah Mosque enchanting residents and visitors. The magnificent displays will continue to enthrall visitors through Eid, until 14 April.

Diverse flavours to enjoy

Tourists and residents can spend the final weekend of Ramadan exploring a sumptuous assortment of flavours during Iftars and Suhoors across the city, from lavish buffets featuring cuisine from around the world, to curated menus served in serene settings and local markets.

Karama’s Ramadan Street Food Festival is another exciting way to spend an evening with friends and family, and Ramadan tents at iconic locations including Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Madinat Jumeirah also offer unforgettable ways for loved ones to spend quality time together.

City Walk – the open-air lifestyle destination that boasts hundreds of exclusive retailers and must-visit restaurants – is hosting a vibrant night market for all ages to explore. Located next to The Green Planet, visitors can shop for a variety of unique trinkets perfect for Eid gifting. Nearby, Ramadaniyat at The Hub at Majlis Al Khawaneej hosts a variety of artisanal vendors, offering a memorable way to explore new food offerings and flavours, soak up the community atmosphere, and share time together long into the evening.

Ensuring that Ramadan gatherings are all the more comfortable, the Careem 'Everything App' will allow Dubai residents and tourists to pre-book Iftar packages through its DineOut service at over 150 venues, including Jun’s Downtown Dubai, Terrace Between the Towers at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, and Al Sultan Majlis at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Customers will also benefit from instant savings on their dining bills, ranging from 15 per cent to 40 per cent across all venues, and an additional 30 per cent off their Hala Taxi rides to and from the venues.

Family fun in the outdoors

With evening temperatures still pleasant, families can spend a day browsing the artisan stalls at Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy Park on Saturday and Sunday. Organic produce and wellness stalls apart, visitors can also grab one-off gifts and fashion accessories to help make Eid celebrations memorable.

For the adventurous lot, there are attractions beyond the city. Visitors and residents can opt to spend a day in the picturesque mountains of Hatta and enjoy 50 per cent savings on outdoor adventure packages at Hatta Wadi Hub.

Special night markets

Residents and visitors can celebrate well into the night this weekend at Dubai’s selection of night markets. Each corner of the city is hosting its own unique events to bring loved ones together in a truly community celebration. At Boxpark, lantern-lined pathways light up the urban art destination while an immersive Ramadan art exhibition offers insight into the traditions associated with the Holy Month. Iftar is served across a wide selection of dining outlets and visitors can also find seasonal items such as abayas, accessories, and Ramadan decor at the special Ramadan Bazaar.

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai offers another beautiful way to share an evening together in an iconic setting, with markets, activities for children, and a selection of both casual and elegant Iftars on offer. Authentic music and memorable performances will enchant visitors at Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk and Bluewaters, as traditional Al-Musaharati, Toomina, oud, and qanun players perform into the evening. The Bay by Social night market at Dubai Festival City Mall offers the chance for visitors of all ages to take part in cultural workshops and activities, besides exploring items from local vendors such as seasonal fashion, gifts, and artisanal culinary creations. A lavish Iftar is also served here as the famous Ramadan cannon signals sunset.