Makkah - The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque has allocate 12,000 workers to carry out disinfection and sterilization operations at the Grand Holy Mosque in order to provide comfort and services for worshippers and visitors.

The General Presidency has worked on creating a safe and healthy environment for the Grand Holy Mosque's visitors, as it distributes 1,100 sterilizers, sterilizes toilets ten times a day and disinfects and sterilizes the Grand Holy Mosque ten times per day.

Moreover, it uses 130,000 liters of water for washing daily, provides 500 dispensers of hand sanitizers, and uses 600 sterilization pumps and 500 equipment to carry the operations.