MAKKAH — A total of 683 pilgrims from 66 countries have arrived in Makkah as guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to perform Hajj. They include 223 pilgrims from 15 countries who landed in Makkah under the program on Sunday.



The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia continues to receive guests within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit. Under this program, a total of 2,322 male and female pilgrims from more than 88 countries will perform Hajj as guests of King Salman. They include 2000 Palestinian pilgrims, especially 1000 pilgrims from the families of martyrs and injured exclusively from the Gaza Strip.



King Salman has issued on Sunday a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs and injured exclusively from the Gaza Strip. This royal gesture, titled “An initiative to host pilgrims from the families of martyrs and injured from the people of the Gaza Strip” is to enable them to perform Hajj rituals in an exceptional manner, bringing the total number of guests of the King from the State of Palestine to 2,000 pilgrims this year.



Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and General Supervisor of the Program Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh extended his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for this generous royal gesture, saying that this embodies their constant keenness on the care of Islam and Muslims from all over the world.



The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance continues to receive the remaining delegations of guests of the King amid the integrated services provided through various committees, which are tasked to serve the guests from their arrival in Saudi Arabia until their departure after performance of the Hajj rituals and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and visiting historic Islamic sites in Makkah and Madinah.



The ministry has prepared a flawless and integrated system of services so that the guests can perform the Hajj rituals in ease and comfort and make the spiritual journey an exceptional and memorable event.

