Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding delivered net profits valued at AED 500.23 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 3% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 490.64 million.

The revenues amounted to AED 6.58 billion as of 31 March 2025, marking an 8% rise from AED 6.11 billion in Q1-24, according to financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to AED 0.05 in Q1-25 from AED 0.04 during the same period in 2024.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, commented: “Momentum was driven by higher patient volumes, strong renewal rates in insurance, and increased testing activity, reflecting the strength of our integrated healthcare model.”

Asif added: “Looking forward, our strategic priorities remain focused on expanding healthcare access, strengthening core capabilities, and achieving improved patient outcomes at scale. With these solid foundations firmly in place, PureHealth is strategically positioned to deliver sustained value for our patients, communities, and all stakeholders.”

Last year, the group’s net profits increased by 78% to AED 1.71 billion from AED 964.95 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

