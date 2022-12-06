Riyadh, December 05, 2022, SPA -- "Riyadh Art" project announced organizing the "Tuwaiq Sculpture 2030" from January 8 to February 10, 2023, under the slogan "Energy of Harmony" to bring together elite Saudi artists and their peers from around the world, to be part of Riyadh art map to create large-scale public artworks in a live setting.

Tuwaiq Sculpture has received requests from more than 650 artists to participate from 62 countries, including Saudi Arabia, which reflects the importance of the Riyadh Art project and its various programs to the local and international art community.

Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023 is one of the programs of the Riyadh Art Project, which is one of Riyadh's mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on March 19, 2019, under the leadership and supervision of HRH the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

The symposium witnessed wide participation of artists in the previous editions, which attracted more than 60 local and international sculptors, in a wide audience, which contributes to achieving the vision of the "Riyadh Art" project in transforming the city of Riyadh into an open art gallery that includes more than 1,000 public artworks displayed in all over the capital.

Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023 includes an independent committee of experts and specialists in arts and sculpture, tasked with reviewing the applications of artists and sculptors and subjecting them to artistic evaluation before selecting the final list of participants.

The artists participating in the forum will form their sculptures in front of the public in Durrat Al Riyadh, starting from January 8, 2023, and after completing the sculpting process, all sculptures will be displayed in an accompanying exhibition that will last from February 5 to 10, 2023.

Riyadh Art Program Executive Director, Khaled Al-Hazani, said that Tuwaiq Sculpture represents a creative platform that aims to encourage artists from all over the world to create distinguished works of art that contribute to the development of the city of Riyadh.