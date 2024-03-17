During the past week, the Prophet's Mosque welcomed more than 5,225,231 worshippers and visitors to perform daily prayers, amid comprehensive services provided by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque to serve and care for them.

This information comes from a report issued by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque, highlighting the total services provided to worshippers and visitors during the first week of the holy Ramadan for the year 1445 Hijri.

The authority noted that 414,878 visitors had the honor of greeting the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions during the same timeframe. Additionally, 134,447 male visitors and 107,697 female visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, following the organizational procedures for managing crowds and visit schedules for men and women.

Specialized services benefited 10,482 elderly and disabled individuals during the past week, while 110,412 visitors from various nationalities received communication services in multiple languages.

Furthermore, educational services available at the mosque's library were utilized by 12,279 individuals, and exhibitions and museums saw 4,567 beneficiaries.

Moreover, 149,149 diverse gifts were provided to visitors, along with 648,411 guidance and counseling services through the unified number and communication channels, as part of the services available for the care of worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque.

Field services included providing spatial guidance services to 94,814 beneficiaries and facilitating movement between the courtyards and gates of the Prophet's Mosque for 36,172 visitors. Additionally, over 144,000 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, along with 15,243 Iftar meals for fasting individuals in designated areas within the Prophet's Mosque.