The Ministry of Health revealed the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines in Saudi Arabia and the number of doses required for each of them for the pilgrims during this year's Hajj season 1443/2022.



The Ministry said that the number of vaccines approved in the Kingdom for coronavirus is 10, which are:



1 - The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, two doses.



2 - The Moderna vaccine, two doses.



3 - The Oxford-AstraZeneca, two doses



4 - The Janssen, one dose.



5 - The Covovax, two doses.



6 - The Nuvaxovid (NUVAXOVID), two doses.



7 - The Sinopharm, two doses.



8 - The Sinovac, two doses.



9 - The Covaxin, two doses.



10 - The Sputnik V, two doses.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health has issued a document clarifying the health requirements and instructions related to those coming to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, Umrah, or seasonal work in the areas of Hajj and Umrah for the season 1443/2022, through the (Pilgrim’s Health) feature in the MoH website, or through the link: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/Pilgrims_Health/Documents/Health-Regulations-En.pdf



The Ministry also clarified the requirements for accommodation and transportation for the Hajj season this year, as well as a list of health services and sites of hospitals and health care centers in Makkah, Madinah, the Holy Sites and Jeddah,: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/Pilgrims_Health/Pages/default.aspx



Because of the interest through which the Kingdom seeks in the health sector to provide high quality health services to citizens, residents, and visitors, the MoH has added documents, including several videos, pictures, through which it will help people pay more attention to their health during their journey in the Hajj.



It is worth mentioning that the health requirements for travelers coming to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year, 1443, include the importance of providing a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before the date of departure to Saudi Arabia.



In addition, only pilgrims who are under 65 will be able to perform Hajj, in addition to the requirement to complete immunization doses of COVID-19 vaccines that is approved by the MoH.

