RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the Saudi citizens and expatriates to exercise utmost caution and vigil in the wake of the forecast that thunderstorms are expected to continue hitting some regions of the Kingdom from Monday until Friday.



The directorate called on the public to take care of their safety by avoiding areas prone to torrents, marshes, and valleys. It strongly advised them not to swim in these areas as they are unsuitable and pose a significant danger to human safety. The directorate emphasized that individuals should strictly adhere to instructions given through various media outlets and social network platforms.



The Civil Defense Directorate has said that the Makkah Region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, resulting from torrential rains and hail, and strong winds that will cause dust storms. This will primarily affect the governorates of Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Kamil, and Al-Ardiyat.



The Makkah city and the governorates of Bahra, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Khulais, Al-Qunfudah, Al-Leith, Khurma, Turbah, Ranyah, and Al-Muwayh will experience light to moderate rainfall.



The directorate drew attention to the forecast of experiencing light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds that may raise dust in the Riyadh Region. These weather conditions will also impact the governorates of Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Aflaj, Afif, and Sulayil. The directorate said that Aseer, Al-Baha, and Jazan regions will have moderate to heavy rainfall, while the regions of Madinah and Najran will receive moderate rainfall.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).