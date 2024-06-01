Muscat: Oman Meteorology has urged people to stay away from direct exposure to sunlight to avoid sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

General Directorate of Meteorology said in warning: “Due to the high temperatures today, please avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially at noon, to avoid sunstroke and heat exhaustion.”

Sunstroke, heat exhaustion and other symptoms associated with high temperatures are common, especially since many jobs and field activities require workers to be exposed to sunlight and high temperatures.

The following are recommended for outdoor work:

-Organise and specify working hours so that they include rest periods when temperatures reach their peak.

-Avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the afternoon. Drink good amounts of water to avoid dehydration.

- It is preferable to train workers and supervisors on how to react to high temperature episodes

