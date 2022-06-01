Citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi have given their thumbs up to the ban on single-use plastic bags that comes into effect from today (June 1), and are buying reusable ones for a fee of 50 fils.

Abdula Al Hammadi, an Emirati shopper, praised the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, which was launched by the Capital's Environment Agency (EAD).

“Today I came to buy groceries. I found that from now we must use multi-use bags. So no more single-use plastic bags. This is a very good initiative, which will benefit our generations to come,” Al Hammadi said.

Reusable bags start from 50 fils and there are several options from Dh1, Dh2.5 to Dh7.5. Major retailers like Abu Dhabi Co-operative Society, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Spinneys among others have all joined the campaign.

“I am comfortable with this initiative. My home state of Kerala has implemented such a programme with great success. This is a good and effective system. I forgot my reusable bag and returned home to get one,” said Indian expat Jojo Antony, who came to Lulu Hypermarket with his own reusable bag.

Caroline Valdez from Barbados was well-prepared for the day as she had several bags with her.

“I am pleased to see this initiative. I am very appreciative that Abu Dhabi has started this movement. Plastic is very harmful for the environment. I always keep some bags handy. I have some foldable bags too which I got from Waitrose,” said the resident, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past three years.

Filipino expat Dante Diamante has been using reusable bags for some time.

“I appreciate this move by the authorities. Multi-use materials are good for the environment. I hope for a complete elimination of all forms of plastic. It will save our planet.”

Indian expat Basheer PT underlined that people must be ready to spend a few dirhams for a greener environment and saving marine life and animals.

“I have been using such eco-friendly bags in the past. Single-use plastic bags are harmful for seabirds, marine mammals, animals, and humans too. I spent Dh5 on two bags, but this is an investment for a safe future.”

Annalyn Trapani, a Filipina was excited about buying reusable bags, which are of different ranges and sizes.

“I was told by cashiers about this initiative. I was looking forward to this one. We will have to spend some money but this is good for the planet and will address the issue of climate change. So, it’s better to use such reusable bags.”

Gharsia, an Emirati cashier, added that more shoppers are either buying reusable bags or bringing from homes.

“I have been seeing a good number of shoppers taking reusable bags. It has been very encouraging,” she underlined.

