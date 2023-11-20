RIYADH — In collaboration with the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Royal Reserve, the National Center for Wildlife released on Sunday the first batch of 85 endangered animals, marking the commencement of the 2023-2024 season.



This release is a pivotal component of the center's initiative dedicated to augmenting and relocating endangered wildlife, reshaping ecosystems, and enhancing biodiversity within Saudi Arabia.



The animals set free include 20 Arabian oryx, 40 rim antelopes, six mountain gazelles, six alpine ibexes, along with a group of rehabilitated birds from the shelter unit.



The avian contingent comprises four steppe eagles, four griffon vultures, one lappet-faced vulture, and four pharaoh eagle-owls.



The successful release is attributed to the collaborative efforts between the reserve and the center, aimed at revitalizing the reserve's ecosystems, fostering biodiversity, and aligning with national conservation objectives.



Dr. Muhammed Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife, emphasized that the release program primarily focuses on reintroducing endangered indigenous species to their natural habitats.



This initiative is an integral part of the Saudi Green Initiative, aligned with the National Environment Strategy to realize sustainable development, wildlife prosperity, and biodiversity — a significant contribution to global environmental conservation endeavors.



It also underscores the profound cooperation between the center and national stakeholders with shared interests.



Qurban highlighted that the center possesses state-of-the-art facilities specializing in the reproduction and localization of endangered organisms, adhering to the highest global standards.



The center conducts extensive research on their living conditions, employs modern techniques to monitor wildlife groups in protected areas, collects data, and comprehends the risks faced by wildlife.



