Muscat: The total number of visitors to the Sultanate of Oman by the end of December 2021 reached 652,000 whilst the number of departures (Omani and expatriates) reached 1,900,000 by the end of December of 2021.

GCC visitors scored first as their number reached 293,125 followed by 106,042 visitors from India, 41,923 visitors from Yemen, 19,326 visitors from Pakistan and 18,173 visitors from Egypt.

The total revenues of hotels rated (3 - 5 stars) amounted to RO 102 million.

The number of guests in those hotels reached 1,200,000 until the end of December 2021, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data shows that the number of visitors coming to the Sultanate of Oman during December 2021 amounted to about 180,000 comprising an increase of 384% compared to 37,000 visitors during the same period of the previous year.

The number of GCC visitors reached 75,839 accounting for 42% of the total visitors during December 2021.

Indian visitors constituted 12.7% of the total visitors, Germans constituted 5.4%, Yemenis accounted for 4.8% of the total visitors during December 2021.

As for the number of departures from the Sultanate of Oman during December 2021, they amounted to 336,000 comprising an increase of 245,000 departures compared to the same month of the previous year.

Omani departures constituted 60.7% of the total departures during December 2021, with an increase of 161,000 departures compared to the same period of the previous year.

The revenues of 3-5-star hotels amounted to RO 17.6 million during December 2021, compared to RO 7 million during the same month in 2020, comprising a growth of 149.2%.

The number of guests in these hotels reached 136,000 during December 2021, compared to 84,500 guests during the same period of the previous year, constituting a rise of 61.4%. The occupancy rate reached 47.5% during December 2021, compared to 26.7% for the same period in 2020, going up by 77.6%.