Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) have signed a MoU that will see the two jointly initiating and pursuing cross-destination tourism promotion and marketing initiatives between the Omani governorate of Musandam and the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The MoU provides an official platform for both parties to cooperate on initiatives aimed at attracting more international visitors while positioning Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam as leading global tourism destinations in the Middle East.

The agreement will see leaders of both organisations work together to create opportunities for travellers to visit both destinations, Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam, in a single trip, said the duo in a statement.

The partnership between the destinations is a natural fit, with just a 90-minute drive between them and a shared mountain range, the majestic Hajar mountains, among a wealth of other shared natural landscapes.

Furthermore, their intertwined cultural heritage and historical connections only serve to enrich and strengthen this unique collaboration, they added.

The agreement was signed by RAKTDA Chief Executive Officer Raki Phillips and Omran Group CEO Dr Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi at a ceremony held at the World Travel Market, one of the most influential annual global exhibitions on travel and tourism, in London.

It sets forth a framework for greater collaboration and dialogue on marketing initiatives to promote cross-destination tourism.

This includes facilitating ease of access in transportation between Musandam and Ras Al Khaimah, developing favourable visa arrangements for international travellers to visit both destinations and initiating tourism packages, adventure offerings and partnership opportunities.

On the strategic partnership, Phillips said this first of its kind agreement is built upon a formidable synergy between Ras Al Khaimah and the neighbouring Musandam Governorate.

"We look forward to working together with Omran on cross-destination promotions which will not only showcase each of our destinations’ distinct tourism offerings, but also raise awareness among international visitors about the wide range of tourism attractions in the Middle East," he stated.

Al Mahrouqi said the MoU underscores the pivotal role tourism authorities play in championing natural assets and cultural heritage.

"Through our joint efforts, we aim to craft distinctive and innovative experiences for global travellers, further enhancing the allure of our region," he stated.

Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam Governorate boast remarkable natural assets, offering tourists a range of captivating attractions. These include the majestic Hajar Mountains and the stunning fjords for which the Governorate of Musandam is renowned.

As both are uniquely situated along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman respectively, international travellers can additionally expect to enjoy an extensive range of water activities when visiting both destinations as part of the new partnership.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).