

RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed a fine of about SR2.6 million on a facility for violating several regulations including the possession and manufacturing of food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products inside a residential villa without obtaining a license from the authority.



The authority explained that the violators were referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigations and subsequently to the court to consider a prison sentence of no more than ten years, or a fine of not more than SR10 million, or both.



The firm was accused of distributing pharmaceutical and herbal products before registering them with the authority. In accordance with the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Facilities and Preparations Law and its Executive Regulations, the facility was fined with a total of SR2,420,000.



The facility was also involved in the practice of mixing and preparing unregistered ingredients and it classified the final product as medicinal, herbal and health products without obtaining a license from the authority.



The facility also violated the food safety regulations by storing, packaging and mixing unlicensed products. Besides owning expired food products, it failed to comply with the requirements of labelling. Furthermore, the products were found to contain a high level of salmonella bacteria which exceed the permissible limit in the technical regulations. In addition, the plant was found to have been using prohibited artificial colors in the manufacturing process.



In view of all the violations, SFDA imposed a total of SR2.6 million.



The authority said it fined the facility SR80,000 for trading unlisted beauty products that were found to contain a high percentage of bacteria and fungi that exceeded the limiy on safety requirements list for cosmetics and personal care products.