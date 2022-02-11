The General Directorate of Passports said the decision applied to visas that expired between Dec. 9 and Feb. 7, and has been extended until Feb. 14, in implementation of directives from King Salman.



“This extension, issued by the minister of finance, comes within the framework of the continuous efforts taken by the Saudi government to deal with the effects and repercussions of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.



The extension will be automatically completed, in cooperation with the National Information Center without the need to visit the passport departments or the Kingdom’s missions abroad.