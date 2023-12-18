A new work permit for teachers in the UAE regulates the provision of private lessons for students outside educational institutions. Announced on Monday, the private teacher work permit allows qualified professionals from the community to offer private lessons individually or in groups.

Beneficiaries include registered teachers in government or private schools, employees in the government and private sectors, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15 to 18, and university students.

Eligible applicants can submit a request for the permit through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). The permit is granted free of charge for two years. “This allows qualified individuals … who are granted the permit to offer private lessons and generate direct income, provided they sign a ‘code of conduct’ document approved by the ministry,” the MoHRE said.

Individuals offering private lessons without a permit from the ministry will be subject to “fines and penalties”. The ministry did not specify the fine amounts or detail the penalties.