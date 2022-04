UAE - New speed limits have been announced for two roads in Ras Al Khaimah.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a social media post that the radar speeds from Shamal Street to Nakheel Intersection will be tuned to 100/121 kmph.

Meanwhile, Digdagga Street will be adjusted to 100/121 kmph.

