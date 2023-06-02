If you're driving around the UAE, it's best to pay attention to speed limit signboards as a number of changes were recently introduced.

Adjusting speed limits has been an effective way of improving safety on roads, according to studies. And with motorists following rules and driving responsibly, it could reduce serious crashes.

With regular assessments of road conditions and traffic regulations, authorities across the country roll out speed limit changes as necessary. Over the past few months, at least six major revisions have been announced, from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Motorists will have to keep this in mind as speeding is a major offence that is punishable by fines ranging from Dh300 to Dh3,000. The penalty increases based on how fast the driver goes over the speed limit. There is also a fine for driving below the cap, if a minimum speed has been set.

Here's a guide to roads where speed limits were recently changed:

1. Sweihan Road, Abu Dhabi

Starting June 4, the speed limit on this road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport — will be 120kmph. Previously, this was set at 140kmph.

2. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road, Abu Dhabi

Since April, Abu Dhabi authorities have been implementing a 120kmph minimum speed on this major highway, And from May 1, a Dh400 fine has been in place for violators.

The maximum speed is 140kmph, but drivers have to remember that if they are on the first and second lanes from the left, they will have to drive at 120kmph to avoid the new penalty. Slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified.

3. Dubai-Hatta Road

In January, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reduced the speed limit on the Dubai-Hatta Road from 100kmph to 80kmph.

This applies to a 6km stretch spanning Dubai, Ajman, and the Al Hosn roundabout.

4. Masfout and Muzair'a areas, Ajman

Soon after the Dubai announcement, the Ajman Police issued a decision specifying the speed limit on the Hatta street located in the emirate's Masfout and Muzair'a areas.

The limit was changed from 100kmph to 80kmph, and warning signs have been put up to indicate the revision.

5. Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road

The Abu Dhabi Police have slashed the speed limit on this highway from 160kmph to 140kmph.

This now applies from Al Sad Bridge to Al Amera Bridge in the direction of Al Ain City, according to the joint advisory issued by the police and Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre. It is important to note that in the UAE Capital, there are no speed buffers in place.

6. Wadi Madiq – Kalba road

Since there are no residential areas or urban centres around this wide road, transport authorities decided to increase the speed limit from 80kmph to 100kmph.

The road, also known as E102, connects Wadi Madiq to Kalba which is just 12 kilometres off the Fujairah border.

