UAE - Several motorists in the UAE prefer to drive in the left-most lanes on highways — also known as fast lanes. This means they would be travelling at the top permissible speed — which can reach140kmph — throughout their journey.

However, there are multiple traffic rules that govern the use of fast lanes, and violations can get drivers fined up to Dh400.

Police forces across the country have in the past launched campaigns to educate the community about the right way of using the left lane.

