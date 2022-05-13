RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has set regulations for operating passenger buses in cities.



TGA had recently presented procedures and requirements in a draft law for public feedback.



The regulations stipulate that the licensee is obligated to pay material and moral compensation for any damage resulting from own mistakes.



As per the regulations, the bus in use should be designated for public transportation, and its operational life must not exceed 10 years from the manufacture year.



The buses must also be owned directly by the entity actually running the service.



TGA granted itself the right to impose penalties stipulated in the transport license in case of a breach of any licensing procedure to transport passengers by buses within cities.



Drivers of these buses must have a valid public bus driving license issued in accordance with the traffic law and its executive regulations.

