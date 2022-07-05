MINA — Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has created 20 new specialized prosecution wings at the Holy Sites for this year’s Hajj season. The prosecution wings, namely Prosecution for Hajj Works, will operate around the clock.



The Public Prosecution stated that the new prosecution wings are specialized in all the judicial prosecution procedures, which include: investigations; Public Prosecution; appeal of judgments; oversight and inspection of prisons and places of detention; and supervision of the execution of criminal verdicts.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that the 20 new prosecution wings are employed with staffers who possess distinguished judicial competence.



The prosecution procedures for the 2022 Hajj season are featuring integrated technical process within measurement and evaluation indices and this contributes to ensure that issues are addressed in an urgent manner.



The Public Prosecution said that the prosecution procedures also will be documented, and will preserve its procedures within a paperless prosecution initiative.



The center for communications and prosecution operations under the Public Prosecution will participate in inspections to take on-the-spot actions, especially on incidents related crimes.



The center is supplied with vehicles, which have been equipped with the latest technical devices.



The Public Prosecution has enhanced its judicial capacity to protect the Holy Sites and the pilgrims during the Hajj, and this is through its meticulous handling of criminal cases, in addition to the speedy completion of its judicial procedures in accordance with the law.

