RIYADH —The Public Transport Authority (PTA) announced that it has approved a mechanism to regulate operation of foreign trucks inside the Kingdom. The mechanism has been worked out in cooperation with several government agencies.



The authority made this clarification following reports being circulated on social media about the presence and operation of some foreign trucks within the Kingdom.



“The new mechanism allows foreign trucks to transport goods from outside the Kingdom to a specific destination city inside the Kingdom, or transport goods on their way back to the same destination city or cities located on the path of return trip in their respective country,” the authority said,



It noted that such trucks are required to obtain a permit from PTA. The authority also noted that the transport of goods between the Saudi cities is limited to the national carriers.



The PTA affirmed its keenness to support the national carriers, as well as ensure fair competition, and that licensees and all carriers apply the approved laws and regulations.



The authority pointed out that, since the beginning of this year, the monitoring teams have carried out 117 field campaigns to ensure that licensed establishments comply with the regulations governing activities and that foreign trucks do not transport goods between cities in the Kingdom.



It also noted that the overall compliance rate for the transporting goods for foreign trucks has exceeded 90 percent.

