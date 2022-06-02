RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a new circular to all air carriers operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private airlines, not to allow passengers carry Zamzam water bottles inside their baggage on board flights departing from the Kingdom’s airports.



The circular stipulates that all airlines departing from the Saudi airports must not allow travelers to put Zamzam packages inside their baggage.



“The non-compliance with the circulars issued by the authority will be treated as clear violation of the government orders, and legal measures will be taken against the violators and hold them accountable for the violation,” GACA warned in the circular.

