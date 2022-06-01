RIYADH — The Council of Health Insurance issued 14 decisions imposing penalties against a number of qualified health insurance companies for violating the council’s laws, regulations and decisions. The fines resulting from such penalties are worth SR2.72 million.



These decisions were taken due to violations by a number of qualified health insurance companies of the Cooperative Health Insurance Law, the executive regulations thereof, and the council's decisions.



The penalties were imposed in line with the council's supervisory and regulatory role, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The council is working to ease all the curbs that might face the parties to the insurance relationship, by establishing legal procedures to be applied by the council's laws and executive regulations, said the council's Spokesperson Nasser Aljehani.



In addition, the council has taken necessary legal actions against the entities that fall within its jurisdiction to ensure the highest level of compliance and the best standards that enable beneficiaries to easily obtain their full rights, Aljehani added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).