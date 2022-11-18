RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's General Transport Authority (GTA) has required all truck drivers who transport goods to obtain a professional driver's card before December 8.



The GTA confirmed that it will enforce the decision obligating drivers of trucks that weigh more than 3500kg to carry a professional driver's card starting December 8.



The professional driver's card aims to upgrade the quality of services and increase professional efficiency, in addition to enhancing safety standards in transport operations.



The targeted group who are obligated to obtain the card include individuals and establishments involved in transporting goods for business purposes or personal use.



The authority also referred to the Council of Ministers' decision issued last year, approving the recommendations of a committee formed to combat "tasattur" (cover-up) activities in the transport sector.



It said the decision will support the government's monitoring efforts and raise levels of quality and compliance in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services.



GTA has pointed out that truck drivers can obtain the professional card through the Naql e-portal, (naql.com). They can contact the authority for further information by calling the unified number 19929.

