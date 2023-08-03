RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced that it is now possible to transfer the service of domestic workers between individual employers through the ministry’s Musaned platform. The new online service came into force on Tuesday, Aug. 1.



The new service allows Saudi citizens to transfer services of domestic workers from the current employer to a new employer through the platform with easier electronic steps, and that is in accordance with the terms and conditions and regulations of recruitment. “The transfer process would take place after the approval of all parties involved in the contractual relationship, such as the current employer, the domestic worker, and the new employer. The payment process shall be undertaken via reliable electronic payment channels through the platform, and that is strictly in accordance with the price ceiling set by the ministry,” it said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The ministry indicated that this procedure will contribute to protecting the rights of the employer and the domestic worker upon transfer, by issuing a fixed-term employment contract that contains clauses that reserve the rights of both parties, and it will be shared with both parties for approval.



The ministry has launched the new service as part of its continuous work in upgrading the domestic labor sector in the Kingdom, as well as in raising the quality of recruitment, preserving rights, and regulating the contractual relationship between all concerned parties, and achieving the highest degree of control over transportation costs from one employer to another.



It is noteworthy that the ministry has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment program, with spelling out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer. It is one of the initiatives to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom, as the platform provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights.

