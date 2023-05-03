RIYADH — The Public Prosecution Council, headed by Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab, has approved updating of the work rules for its investigation officials.



The updated rules come in the form of governance texts that contribute to the organization and development of the work of the investigation lieutenants. These rules included a statement of the duties and rights entrusted to this important career rank of the members of the Public Prosecution Office.



These rules also cite aspects of raising the competence and capabilities of the investigation lieutenants in accordance with the terms of reference assigned to them. The rules also include criteria for evaluating the performance and accountability of investigation officers.



It is worth mentioning that the update of these rules came in the context of the Public Prosecution’s governance of all its work mechanisms and its continuous and perpetual updating.

