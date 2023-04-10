MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has called on pilgrims, worshippers and visitors to avoid praying in several places inside the Grand Mosque, in order to prevent crowds.



Pilgrims must avoid praying in corridors, entrances and exits, and praying in the path of vehicles.



Also avoiding praying in these places will contribute to preserving the laws and not to lose the reverence upon praying.



It is noteworthy that the number of worshipers and pilgrims in the Grand Mosque in Makkah exceeded 1,193,000.



The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has worked to equip mobile vehicles and recruit supervisors to serve the pilgrims.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).