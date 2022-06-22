Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, through Qiwa platform, has updated the job transfer bylaw for foreign workers between individual facilities.



The update is part of developing the policies and services of the ministry in light of the targets of the labor market strategy and increasing its efficiency and the level of labor rights.



Updating the bylaw entails: "Allowing workers to move from an employer to a new employer without the transfer of the unpaid financial dues from the previous employer before the transfer, with calling on the new employer to pay financial amounts from the date of the transfer of the worker." This amendment is in favor of all sides through halting the accumulation of unpaid dues by the current employer and not incurring the new employer the burden of debts for previous periods during which he did not benefit from the worker's services, in addition to contributing to improving the work progress of workers and increasing the level of flexibility of job transfer among facilities to create an attractive labor market.



The ministry has established Qiwa platform to enable the labor sector to access all its services through one access, where it aims to create a comprehensive and competitive labor market that realizes the strategic targets of the labor market.