GENEVA — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) have signed the second phase of the joint cooperation program between the two parties.



The signing was witnessed by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi and ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, on the sidelines of the 111th International Labor Conference in Geneva.



The agreement includes a technical cooperation program to support the MHRSD in the fields of analyzing, policies, and developing the efficiencies between Saudi Arabia's government and ILO.



Al-Rajhi has earlier discussed in a bilateral meeting with ILO's Director-General the topics on the agenda of the conference, as well as the results of work in specialized committees.



They also discussed future aspirations to develop the ILO. The common topics between the two sides and ways to strengthen them during the upcoming phase were also discussed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).