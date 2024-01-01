RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani launched the second phase of the Preventive Justice Initiative featuring conversion of more contracts into electronic and documented. He also inaugurated a number of projects that contribute to enhancing the values of justice and transparency, achieving timely justice, community security, and reducing judicial conflicts.

The Preventive Justice Initiative works to raise the level of confidence in contracts, enhance the value of commitment, and support and improve the investment environment.



The minister highlighted the role of preventive justice in protecting rights and resolving disputes without litigation. The main goal of preventive justice is for people to obtain their rights quickly and effectively, to resolve the dispute before its signs appear, or to resolve it at its beginning, and to reassure the beneficiaries of the validity of their contracts and contractual obligations.



Preventive justice is considered as one of the most important phases of justice, as it is protective justice. It is not concerned with adjudicating disputes, but rather extends to what comes after and before that, by ensuring justice is achieved before the conflict arises by giving the right to those who deserve it from the beginning without the need to approach the judiciary to secure their rights.

