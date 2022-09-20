JEDDAH — SR3000 in fine will be slapped on those who put up cones or barriers in public streets in front of their residential buildings, it was disclosed by the Jeddah Mayoralty.



Muhammad Al-Baqami, spokesman of the mayoralty, told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that house owners have no right to close the area adjacent to their building to prevent parking, as the use of the street is a public right and not within the limits of their ownership.



Article 3/39 of the table of municipal violations and penalties will be applied against the violators in this regard, Al-Baqami said. “The article states that SR3000 in fine will be imposed on any violation of the regulations of roads and streets for which no specific penalty was prescribed. Apart from payment of fine, the violation has to be rectified by removing the barriers that have been set up,” he added.



For his part, Saif Al-Hakami, a legal consultant, told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that the ownership of the landlord is within the limits of the property’s title deed, and the length and area of the premises are determined by it.



“Some people think that the parking lot in front of their house belongs to them, but these are considered public utilities, and those who did not find parking can use the space unless the parking lot is documented within the title deed. In such case, it will be the property of the building owner and not part of the public street,” he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).