RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has made amendments in the regulations of its Citizen’s Account Program to make SR20000 the maximum limit for the income of beneficiary and his family members. A royal decree has been issued in this regard so as to give additional support for the program’s beneficiaries and enable it to reach the most deserving groups.

The Citizen's Account Program was established to protect Saudi families from the expected direct and indirect impact of various economic reforms, which may cause an additional burden on society.



The new amendments will help the beneficiaries to enjoy the benefits from the current month of October. According to the amendments, families consisting of six people, including the head of the family, two dependents over the age of 18, and three dependents under the age of 18, with a total income of SR20000 can take advantage of the support. The beneficiaries can visit the program’s website to know their entitlement for availing of the support.



The program aims to provide government benefits to eligible groups in a way that promotes rational consumption and ensures that support is effectively channeled to different eligible groups. The financial support will be transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries.



It is noteworthy that the total amount disbursed to the beneficiaries since the launch of the program until last month amounted to SR175 billion. The number of main and dependent beneficiaries of the program has so far exceeded more than 11.3 million.

