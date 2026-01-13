UAE-based Atara Development has officially broken ground on The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort, marking a major milestone for the GCC’s first Sheraton Residences.

Featuring 159 premium beachfront units, the project is co-located with the Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort and will offer modern architecture, refined interiors, and access to over 50 world-class amenities.

As one of only a limited number of Sheraton-branded residences globally, it presents a rare opportunity for elevated waterfront living backed by Atara’s meticulous development standards.

With enabling works underway and 5% of overall progress completed, the landmark beachfront project on Al Marjan Island is advancing steadily under the leadership of Atara’s in-house construction arm, Rakhat Construction.

Significant on-site progress has already been recorded with soil improvement works and shoring completed and excavation progressing simultaneously.

This momentum reflects Atara Development’s commitment to delivering a world-class development built on precision, quality, and timely execution.

The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort anchors Atara Development’s expanding portfolio, which includes over 1 million square feet of new developments planned across the next two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer Umid Bazarov said: "Breaking ground before launching sales reflects Atara’s philosophy of leading with action, not promises. By showcasing tangible construction progress from day one, we reinforce a sales strategy built on trust and visibility—giving future buyers the assurance that their ownership is supported by a developer fully committed to transparency, quality, and timely delivery."

"With the project scheduled for completion by Q3 2028, buyers can purchase with confidence knowing the timeline is clearly defined and closely adhered to. The Residences at Sheraton Al Marjan Island Resort sets a new benchmark for luxury developments entering the market."

On the new project, Marjan Group CEO Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "The addition of the Sheraton Residences further strengthens Al Marjan Island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination. This project contributes to our vision of bringing exceptional, world-class developments to the island, enriching its residential offering and international appeal."

In a distinct approach that sets Atara apart within the UAE real estate landscape, the company has commenced groundbreaking prior to launching sales, a strategy that underscores its financial strength, construction readiness, and unwavering commitment to buyer confidence.

This approach ensures project delivery remains on track regardless of sales cycles, offering future buyers visible, tangible assurance of progress.

Jaidev Menezes, RVP – Mixed-use Development, EMEA at Marriott International, said: "As construction begins, we are delighted to see the Sheraton brand emerge in a new and iconic environment. This development will reflect Sheraton’s design excellence and community-driven ethos, offering residents a uniquely elevated living experience on Al Marjan Island."

The project further solidifies Atara’s position as a leading developer of premium properties in the UAE.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

