ABU DHABI: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning regarding thick fog expected to develop across various parts of the UAE on Tuesday.

Visibility is predicted to drop significantly, with near-zero visibility possible at times in certain coastal and inland areas. These conditions are expected to last from 12:30 am until 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday 13 January.

Motorists are advised to exercise maximum caution on the roads during these hours and adhere to all traffic regulations and safety instructions.