Leading European developer R.Evolution has unveiled its landmark waterfront residential development - Eywa Way of Water - set along the Dubai Water Canal, marking the second chapter in the Eywa Collection.

Conceived as a holistic living ecosystem, the project reimagines ultra-luxury through the lenses of well-being, longevity, and regeneration, said the developer.

Eywa Way of Water reflects a deeper exploration of how architecture, nature, energy, and human experience can coexist in balance. Inspired by the intelligence and rhythm of the ocean, the development integrates water, air, light, and spatial flow to support physical vitality, emotional well-being, and health.

Featuring an exclusive collection of 65 private residences, it is designed to prioritise purity, comfort, and restorative living.

Residences benefit from purified air systems, structured living water, generous natural light, and flowing layouts that mirror the movement of water. Bedrooms are EMF-shielded to promote rest, blending Vedic principles with contemporary luxury, said R.Evolution in its statement.

Designed by Zane Tetere of OAD Architects, the building’s sculptural form is defined by glazed ceramic panels and marine-inspired bas-reliefs with non-toxic, natural materials, including Roman marble and multilayer beech and oak parquet, to enhance indoor air quality.

Advanced home automation and WiredScore Platinum pre-certified connectivity to support modern living, it stated.

Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution, said: "Eywa Way of Water is not simply a building. It is a living ecosystem where architecture, nature, and human intention work together to elevate life itself."

A dedicated level is devoted to longevity with over 45 curated wellness experiences. These include six swimming pools – including a 25-metre infinity pool - Himalayan salt, infrared and herbal saunas, cryotherapy facilities, Ayurvedic and Japanese therapy suites, and a traditional hammam, he noted.

"With a delivered portfolio exceeding €600 million GDV, R.Evolution continues to set new global benchmarks for longevity-led luxury living," he noted.

Immersive spaces such as a 15-metre crystal sound meditation pyramid, meditation labyrinth, and barefoot reflexology pathway further reinforce Eywa’s holistic philosophy.

At the heart of the community, the Eywa Clubhouse serves as a cultural and social hub, featuring a curated library, private dining spaces, a cinema and music terrace, said the statement.

The development targets LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification and incorporates hydroponic micro-farms, advanced energy-saving systems, and water-efficient technologies that reduce consumption by up to 40%, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

