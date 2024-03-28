RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce instructed a car agency that it must cancel an illegal procedure that it had undertaken by requesting the payment of a full amount when the consumer made a booking for the purchase of a car.



The ministry explained that it has obligated the agency to only request a portion of the price as a deposit to confirm the reservation. It summoned the erring agency as part of completing the legal procedures against it.



The ministry follows up on the compliance of car agents, distributors and showrooms with the regulations and instructions that are in force in the Kingdom.

It also intensified inspection and monitoring of the automobile sector to detect practices that are harmful to consumer rights

