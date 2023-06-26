MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab inaugurated on Sunday the Haram Civil Prosecution, a wing of the Public Prosecution.



The new wing, which was established following a decision of the Public Prosecution Council, would handle criminal offenses that occur in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque and its surroundings in Makkah.



The Haram Civil Prosecution was launched out of the keenness of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in facilitating Hajj, Umrah and Visit and preparing all services to ensure the comfort, tranquility and security of the Two Holy Mosques and visitors to them.



Its powers also include the judicial protection of the Grand Mosque and its visitors, especially the guarantees prescribed to them by law.



The wing is comprised of specialized investigation teams who are members of the Public Prosecution and their assistants who will work around the clock, and dispose the criminal procedures in accordance with the rules of law on an urgent basis.



It is noteworthy that the strategy of the Public Prosecution Council includes the establishment of specialized prosecution offices to carry out judicial procedures related to Public Prosecution with high efficiency, as well as development of the representative judicial cadre in the qualitative specializations that the Public Prosecution undertakes, and takes into account the statutory guarantees established for citizens and residents in the country.

