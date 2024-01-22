RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Center released on Sunday information about the priority specializations eligible to obtain Special Talent Residency.



The electronic portal of the center stated that this type of residency targets scientific, administrative, and research competencies who have premium capabilities and experiences that can contribute to strengthening local capabilities and exchanging experiences.



As Saudi Arabia seeks to embrace the best minds and talents from all over the world to reside and work to promote development, creativity, and investment in human resources, the center works to support the stability of expatriates who are beneficiaries of this type of residency in the Saudi society.



The following are the specializations that enable expatriates to obtain Special Talent Residency. Healthcare and life sciences, digital technologies, financial services, advanced manufacturing, space and defense, energy and circular economy, metals and mining, logistics and transport, tourism infrastructure, and technologies in food and agriculture. There are several categories in research and innovation and these include space and aviation, environment, water and agriculture, energy, materials and production, health, urban transformation and logistics and digital technologies.

