RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has lifted the direct and indirect travel suspension for the Saudi citizens to Indonesia, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

The Ministry said that the decision to lift the travel ban came based on the follow-up to the situation of the Covid-19 virus' epidemic in accordance with what has been submitted by the competent health authorities



The Kingdom banned its citizens from traveling to Indonesia in July of 2021 due to the continuing outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic and the spread of a new mutated strain of the Covid-19 virus, where it urged the Saudis to return back immediately to Saudi Arabia



It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced earlier that the Saudi citizens are banned from traveling to 16 countries due to COVID-19 cases in those countries.



The list of countries includes Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

