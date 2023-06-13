RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced that it would start imposing a midday work ban under the sun for all private sector companies and establishments.



The work ban will start from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a period of three months. The ban would come into force on Thursday, June 15 and will continue until Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.



The ministry will impose work ban, in coordination with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. This is in line with a decision of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi that aims to preserve the safety and health of workers in the private sector by banning their work in the open under direct sunlight.



The ministerial decision compels private sector enterprises to provide their workers a healthy and safe work environment and spare them from any risks and harm caused by the effects of exposure to sunlight and heat stress.



The ministry called upon employers to organize work hours and implement what is stipulated in this decision, as the ministry strives to provide a work environment that is safe from various occupational hazards.



The ministry published on its website the Procedural Guide for occupational safety and health to prevent the effects of sun exposure and heat exhaustion. It urged all to notify about any violation of the work ban decision via the customer service phone number 19911.

